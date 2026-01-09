Candace Owens pulls up Brian Harpole after tip from Charlie Kirk's event planner; 'security detail had no plan'

Owens has now made a shocking claim that his security detail had not plan in place beforehand for the event he would be attending the next day, that is, September 11. Notably, his security detail would have the plans in place from much before Kirk got on tour to ensure his safety. However, as per Owens, she got a ‘tip’ from someone ‘directly involved’ in the planning of an event Kirk was supposed to attend a day after he was slain.

Owens, who was formerly a part of Turning Point USA, has had a series of theories about the organization's founder, Charlie Kirk's, assassination. Kirk was fatally shot and killed on September 10, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens spoke out about Charlie Kirk's death again on her show. She tried to highlight the apparent glaring security gaps Kirk was facing. In the process, Owens pulled up Brian Harpole , who was on Kirk's security detail.

The podcaster claimed that Kirk was supposed to speak at Colorado next, and after his assassination a panicked meeting took place which was also attended by the chief of police. Owens went on to claim that a decision was taken in this meeting to turn the event into a vigil, and then dropped the bombshell.

“They were panicked because, believe it or not, they had no security plan in place,” she alleged. Owens raised questions about why the TPUSA security department didn't have earlier coordination with law enforcement, and why it was only after Kirk's murder that a decision was taken that officers of the law would be present during the vigil the day after.

While Owens continues to try and get to the bottom of Kirk' shooting, authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in the case, and he's being tried for murder.