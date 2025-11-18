Who is Brian Harpole? Charlie Kirk's security provider at UVU makes bombshell claims on shooting

Brian Harpole, the head of Integrated Security Solutions - the company that provided security at the TPUSA event at Utah Valley University where Charlie Kirk was killed - has made a series of explosive claims about security lapses at the event, potentially leading to the fatal shooting of Kirk. Brian Harpole, the head of Integrated Security Solutions, on The Shawn Ryan Show.(X/ The Shawn Ryan Show)

Appearing on The Shawn Ryan Show, Harpole raised several red flags about the security at the event on September 10. The episode dropped on YouTube on Monday. Earlier, Ryan had released snippets from it, along with a screenshot of a text exchange between Utah Valley University police chief and Harpole regarding the security arrangement at the event.

In the three-hour-long video, Harpole talks about how the security was arranged at UVU on the afternoon of September 10 and why certain lapses may have led to the TPUSA founders' killing.

Who Is Brian Harpole?

Brian Harpole is a former Texas police officer with 14 years of law enforcement experience. After leaving the force in 2008, he moved into private security and today runs Integrity Security Solutions, providing global protective services, Apple Podcasts. He holds an honours degree from Columbia College, a Master Peace Officer License from Texas, per the website of Integrity Security Solutions.

Some social media accounts claim that Harpole was the former bodyguard of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But these claims remain unverified as there appears to be no public record of Harpole ever being Netanyahu's bodyguard.

Brian Harpole's Claims About Charlie Kirk's Death

Brian Harpole made a series of explosive claims about the killing of Charlie Kirk. First, released text exchanges with Chief Long of the Utah Valley University Police Department discussing the security cover of the roof of the Sorensen Student Center, from where Kirk was shot.

It showed that they were aware of the roof not being secured. The TPUSA has claimed that it was the duty of the local police to secure the roof at the Sorensen Student Center. But, in the text, Harpole appears to suggest that he will put one security personnel at the roof on the day of the shooting. However, that was not eventually the case as the shooter, Tyler Robinson, used the same roof to fire at Kirk.

Additionally, the former police officer claimed that he had asked the university to organize September 10 event inside an amphitheater, but they reportedly denied it.

"That's where they told us to have it," he said on the Shawn Ryan Show. "Charlie Liked it & if you ticketed it and made people jump through hoops/magnetometers and ticketed it, then the people with opposing views wouldn't show up."

The full video of Brian Harpole's conversation with Shawn Ryan is available on the latter's YouTube channel.