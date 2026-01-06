'Dangerous, psychopathic’, Candace Owens tears into Brigitte Macron after cyberbullying convictions in France

Candace Owens, the American right-wing political commentator, reacted to the recent conviction of 10 French people by a Paris criminal court for cyberbullying the First Lady Brigitte Macron. They all were found guilty of creating or disseminating hateful remarks regarding Brigitte's gender and sexuality, claiming that she was born a man. Candace Owens reiterated her allegations about Brigitte Macron's gender.(REUTERS)

Owens herself is currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife due to her allegations that Brigitte is, in fact, a man.

Taking to X, Owens reacted to a NY Times article about French people's conviction. “Once again these headlines are written in a way to deceive the public into believing that Brigitte proved she was a woman.”

“NO. France just has cyber-bullying laws. In essence, Rachel Dolezal could secure a conviction against people for asserting that she was born white,” she added.

Owens calls Brigitte Macron ‘dangerous’

Reiterating her claim that Brigitte was born male, Owens went on to call her “dangerous” and “psychopathic” in another post. “Consider the fact that this man statutorily raped a student and is today securing convictions for ‘cyberbullying’ against people for discussing his dark past,” she said.

“Brigitte is dangerous. That he wakes up everyday, puts on a fake wig, lipstick and mascara and declares war on those who know his true identity is nothing short of psychopathic.”

The couple, with the age gap of 24 years, first met each other when Macron was a student at a Jesuit high school in Amiens, where Brigitte served as an educator.

In France, eight men and two women, aged from 41 to 65, faced accusations of falsely asserting that Brigitte was a man.

Ten convicted for cyber-bullying Brigitte Macron

According to Le Monde, their social media posts garnered views in the “tens of thousands,” and presiding judge Thierry Donard characterized the allegations regarding the First Lady’s “alleged pedophilia” as “malicious, degrading, and insulting.”

Among the ten defendants, eight received suspended sentences ranging from four to eight months, while a ninth individual was sentenced to six months in prison for failing to appear at the hearing.

In addition, three people identified as primary “instigators” were mandated to suspend their social media accounts for six months. All defendants were required to participate in an online course on hate speech and to collectively compensate Brigitte Macron €10,000 (approximately $12,000) for moral damages.