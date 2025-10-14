Trump's stern words to Emmanuel Macron during tense handshake at Egypt summit revealed by lip reader, ‘You hurt me’

A lip reader has revealed what US President Donald Trump appeared to tell French President Emmanuel Macron during a tense handshake on stage at a summit in Egypt backing the conclusion of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Trump and Macron firmly grasped hands for nearly 30 seconds in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday, October 13, during a photo opportunity. Trump's stern words to Emmanuel Macron during tense handshake at Egypt summit revealed by lip reader (Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

What did Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron tell each other?

A lip reader revealed that the two world leaders appeared to deliver subtle warnings to each other before agreeing to pursue the conversation behind closed doors. “Nice to see you, so you agreed?" Trump asked Macron as he joined him on the summit stage, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling, The Mirror reported.

Macron said something in response while facing away from the camera.

"Is it genuine?" Trump seemed to ask.

"Of course," Macron replied.

"Okay, so now I want to know why. You hurt me. I already know," Trump appeared to say. "I am making peace."

Macron then tapped Trump’s hand and looked down at it, saying, "Excuse me," according to Hickling.

Trump seemed to ignore Macron’s request, gripping his hand even tighter. "Let's handle this behind closed doors," Macron seemed to say.

"I only hurt the other," Trump responded.

"I see. We will have to see about that - you will see what is about to happen," Macron responded.

"I'd like to see you do it," Trump shot back. “Do it. I'll see you in a bit.”

The photo opportunity was part of a summit co-hosted by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The summit was aimed at "ending the war in the Gaza Strip, enhancing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and ushering in a new era of regional security and stability," according to the Egyptian presidency. As many as 20 world leaders attended the summit, including heads of Qatar, Palestine, Turkey, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Norway and representatives from the United Nations and European Council.