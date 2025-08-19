‘He wants to make a deal for me,’ Trump caught on hot mic telling Macron about Putin, video goes viral

US President Donald Trump was caught on hot mic telling French President Emmanuel Macron that he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin "wants to make a deal.” The conversation between the two world leaders took place ahead of the multilateral meeting. Trump's hot mic moment with Macron goes viral (REUTERS/Al Drago)(REUTERS)

Trump was caught on hot mic after he had a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office and was heading for talks with European leaders. “I think he wants to make a deal,” Trump whispered to Macron in the East Room.

“I think he wants to make a deal for me, you understand that? As crazy as it sounds," Trump added.

Trump is believed to have paused his meeting with Zelensky and other European leaders to call Putin. A source told CNN that the European leaders were not present for Putin and Trump’s discussion. The conversation with European leaders was scheduled to continue after the call with Putin, as reported by the German newspaper Bild.

Donald Trump addresses his conversation with Vladimir Putin

Meanwhile, Trump opened up about his conversation with Putin in a Truth Social post. “I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in the White House, which ended in a further meeting in the Oval Office,” he wrote. “During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America. Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine.”

Trump added, “At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”