Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Donald Trump expects Putin to release over 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 02:31 am IST

The US President make the remarks at the start of a meeting with Zelenskiy and seven European leaders, forecasting some “really positive moves”.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to release over 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners soon after a trilateral meeting was set up with Ukrainian leader Voldymyr Zelenskiy.

US President Donald Trump said, "Maybe they're going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great."(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump said, "Maybe they're going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great."(Bloomberg)

"I think you'll see that President Putin really would like to do something also," Trump said at the start of a meeting with Zelenskiy and seven European leaders, forecasting some "really positive moves" after a trilateral meeting was agreed.

"I know there's over 1,000 prisoners, and I know they're going to release them. Maybe they're going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great," Trump said.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Donald Trump expects Putin to release over 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On