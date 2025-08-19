Donald Trump expects Putin to release over 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to release over 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners soon after a trilateral meeting was set up with Ukrainian leader Voldymyr Zelenskiy. US President Donald Trump said, "Maybe they're going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great."(Bloomberg)

"I think you'll see that President Putin really would like to do something also," Trump said at the start of a meeting with Zelenskiy and seven European leaders, forecasting some "really positive moves" after a trilateral meeting was agreed.

"I know there's over 1,000 prisoners, and I know they're going to release them. Maybe they're going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great," Trump said.