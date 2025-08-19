Trilateral meeting to ‘best conversation’: Trump-Zelensky hold talks at White House | 6 points

Trump-Zelensky talks news: As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday, the former signalled his openness to a trilateral meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump held a public and a private meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the Oval Office of the White House.(AP)

Earlier on Sunday, the White House said that Trump is open to holding three-way talks with Putin and Zelensky in the US state of Alaska, a development that came amid the efforts to reach a truce agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Follow Trump-Zelensky meeting LIVE updates

Monday's meeting between Trump and Zelensky comes after the US President's summit with Putin in Alaska, which he described as a "very productive meeting".

Meanwhile, a group of European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, were holding a meeting with Trump and Zelensky at the White House.

Trump-Zelensky meet in White House | 6 Points

Open to 'trilateral meeting': A day after US President Donald Trump's assent for a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin, the Ukrainian President also expressed openness to such a meet. "We are ready for trilateral," he said. The intention behind the meeting would be to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump also said that it is "never the end of the road" after being asked if Ukraine would not get support from the US in case no deal is struck. He expressed hope and said "there is a good chance" of ending the war through these meetings. "I know the president, I know myself, and I believe Vladimir Putin wants to see it end," Trump said. ALSO READ | Putin dials PM Modi: India calls for peaceful resolution of Ukraine war as Trump meets Zelensky Zelensky's 'suit' catches the eye: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was spotted in formal attire for his meeting with Trump on Monday, taking the US President by surprise. "He's all dressed up today," Trump told reporters as he greeted Zelensky. One of the American reporters complimented the Ukrainian leader and said, "Love the suit". Another reporter who had hit out at Zelensky for not wearing a suit last time told the leader that he looked "fabulous in the suit". Trump jumped in and said, "I said the same thing", then he turned to Zelensky and added, "That's the one that attacked you last time". Zelensky responded by saying, "I remember that", sending a ripple of laughter across the room.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky handed President Trump a letter from Ukraine's first lady and told him that it was for America's first lady, Melania Trump. "My wife, the first lady of Ukraine, she gave the letter. It's not to you but to your wife," Zelensky reportedly told Trump. Last week, Trump handed a letter from Melania to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit in Alaska. Melania had urged Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine, saying "it is time". Will Trump send US troops to Ukraine war?: On being asked whether the US President would rule out the deployment of US troops to the Ukrainian war zone, Donald Trump said, "We'll let you know that, maybe, later today," in reference to the meeting he held with the seven European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "They’ll all be involved. When it comes to security, there’s going to be a lot of help," Trump added.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was open to holding an election in Ukraine if the war with Russia comes to an end and the situation becomes safe. "We need to work in parliament because during the war, you can't have elections," he said in the White House. Trump joked over the Ukrainian leader's response on elections and drew parallels with how a similar situation could allow him to stay in power in the US after his current term expired. “So let me just say three and a half years from now — so you mean, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections, oh, I wonder what the fake news would say,” Trump said. Zelensky said that a "truce" would be needed to hold the elections safely. He added, “We can do security. We need...a truce, yes, everywhere -- the battlefield, the sky and the sea, to make it possible for people to do democratic open legal elections.” Trump-Zelensky after their meeting: Both leaders held a private meeting after making public statements at the White House. Later, at the meeting with the European leaders, Trump said he had a "very successful day so far", while Zelensky said "this has been the best conversation" with the US President so far. Trump also reinforced that he will try to work out a trilateral meeting between the US, Ukraine and Russia, noting that Moscow has agreed to accept security guarantees. Zelensky followed suit and affirmed, "All of us want to finish this war and stop Russia."

