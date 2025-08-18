Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House for his meeting with US president Donald Trump. As Trump received the president, the Ukrainian leader was spotted in formal attire. President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House(AP)

The attire even took Trump for a surprise as he noted that Zelensky was “all dressed up today.”

During the Oval Office briefing as well, the Ukrainian leader was complemented by American reporters for his choice of clothing today. “Love the suit,” the same one reporter.

The same reporter who attacked Zelensky for not wearing a suit last mine, today the Ukrainian leader that he looked “fabulous in the suit."

The Ukrainian president took a friendly swipe at the media person and said “but you are in the same suit. I changed mine.”

The change in attire for Zelensky comes after the verbal spat with Donald Trump and JD Vance during the Ukrainian president's last visit to the Oval Office in February 2025.

During that horrific Oval Office spat, a pro-Trump reporter had asked Zelensky - "Why don't you wear a suit?"

In response to this, the Ukrainian leader said he would wear a suit when there is peace in Ukraine. Citing the current state of Kyiv, he said he will continue to wear his military garb until peace was guaranteed for the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky was seen in formal clothes as Trump received him. While it was a change from his typical military attire, Zelensky fell short of a full suit and tie.

Trump-Zelensky reunite at the White House

Trump and Zelensky's meeting comes six months after a verbal spat between the two leaders and days after Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Following this meeting, Zelensky and several European leaders are in the United States as they work towards establishing a ceasefire deal for Ukraine.