Zelensky's praise for Trump ahead of meet: US has 'strength' to force Russia into peace

Ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to X to claim that only the United States has the “strength to force Russia into peace". Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet at the White House. This meeting comes after Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska (AP)

“Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen,” wrote Zelensky.

Zelensky's praise for trump comes in a message he shared on social media, thanking Keith Kellogg, US special envoy to Ukraine after a joint meeting with European leaders.

'When peace is discussed for one country in Europe, it means peace for all of Europe. We are ready to continue working with maximum effort to end the war and to ensure reliable security. These are the key issues," said Zelensky.

"Last night, Russian attacks on our cities continued – among those killed were two children, and dozens of people were wounded. People were simply sleeping when the Russian army launched strikes on the cities. We discussed the battlefield situation and our strong diplomatic capabilities – Ukraine’s and all of Europe’s together with America," the Ukrainian president added further.

Trump, Zelensky to reunite in Oval Office

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in the White House on Monday. The last time the two leaders met in the Oval Office, the entire world was witness to a public confrontation and verbal spat between Trump, Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance.

Monday's meeting comes days after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire for the Ukraine war. Apart from Zelensky, several European leaders such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French president Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and others will be present at the White House.