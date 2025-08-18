Donald Trump speaks of ‘surrender’ by Russia as he attacks Democrats, media

President Donald Trump on Monday spoke of a possibility of Russia's “surrender” in the war on Ukraine, and “giving” away its capital Moscow and major city St Petersburg, as he deployed rhetoric to attack his rivals within the United States. US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin after participating in a summit on Ukraine in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. (AFP)

"I am totally convinced that if Russia raised their hands and said, ‘We give up, we concede, we surrender, we will GIVE Ukraine and the great United States of America, the most revered, respected, and powerful of all countries, EVER, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and everything surrounding them for a thousand miles,' the Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners would say that this was a bad and humiliating day for Donald J. Trump, one of the worst days in the history of our Country,” Trump’s post on Truth Social read.

The Republican President dismissed the Democrats as “radical left” and called the media “fake news” — terms he has used liberally throughout his political career — ending with his signature: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!!”

His use of the loaded word “surrender” comes when he is playing mediator for peace between Russia and Ukraine, and barely hours before his meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. He met Putin last week but could not yet get a deal.

The US had been backing Ukraine against what was termed Russian aggression during the Joe Biden presidency, but Trump has a different take. He has even suggested Ukraine may have to part with some territory and drop its plans to join the NATO for Russia to stop the war.

Trump had said he would end the war within 24 hours of becoming President, but that was back in January.

Zelensky, meanwhile, had high praise for Trump's mediation and the US ahead of their meeting.

“Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen,” wrote Zelensky.