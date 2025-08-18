Putin dials PM Modi, India calls for 'peaceful resolution' of Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. This call comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. During the call, PM Modi reiterated India's stance on the Ukraine war and called for a “peaceful resolution."(PTI File Photo)

In their call, PM Modi reiterated India's stance on the Ukraine war and called for a “peaceful resolution”.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” Pm Modi wrote on X.

Putin briefs PM Modi on his meeting with Trump

During their call, Russian President Putin also shared his assessment of his recent meeting with US President Trump in Alaska.

Earlier in the day, Russian President held a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as well to discuss the outcome of last week's Russia-US summit, the Kremlin said.

Ramaphosa "expressed support for the diplomatic efforts being undertaken to bring about a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis". The two leaders also discussed further development of a "comprehensive strategic Russian-South African partnership", the Kremlin said.