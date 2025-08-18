'No going into NATO': Trump's message for Zelensky on ending war with Russia

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) sent a pointed message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting that he could end the war with Russia immediately if he wished, or continue fighting, while stressing, “no going into NATO by Ukraine and no getting back Obama given Crimea.” Trump said that Zelensky could end the war with Russia immediately if he wished, or continue fighting, while stressing, “no going into NATO by Ukraine and no getting back Obama given Crimea.”(AP File)

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

The statement comes ahead of a planned meeting between the US and Ukrainian leaders on Monday. This follows Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, which he said yielded little in terms of halting the Ukraine war. Trump reiterated his push for a “peace deal” rather than a mere ceasefire, stating that Putin is ready to negotiate and that the decision now rests with Zelensky.

After Putin talks, Trump engages in ‘lengthy call’ with Zelensky

According to the White House, Trump held a “lengthy call” with Zelensky while returning to Washington from Alaska, and later spoke to NATO leaders.

Posting on X, Zelensky thanked Trump for inviting him to Washington and said he had a long and substantive conversation with the US President.

“President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation,” Zelensky wrote.

After the high-stakes summit in Alaska, Trump stated that both Putin and Zelensky want him to be part of the discussions and that he “will be there.” Zelensky responded, expressing support for a trilateral meeting proposal between Ukraine, the US, and Russia.

Trump and Zelensky last met in June this year on the sidelines of the NATO summit, months after tensions had risen following Zelensky’s February visit to the White House.

The two leaders were seen in a heated exchange in front of the media, with Trump accusing Zelensky of "not being ready for peace" and having "disrespected" the United States in the "cherished Oval Office."

Monday’s meeting comes as both leaders seek a truce in the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Trump met Putin earlier in Alaska, but no breakthrough on ending the conflict was achieved.