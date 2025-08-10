Search
Trump open to trilateral summit with Putin, Zelensky amid peace deal efforts

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 10, 2025 08:19 am IST

It was earlier reported that the White House was considering inviting Zelensky to the Trump-Putin meet in Alaska, planned for August 15.

US President Donald Trump is open to holding talks with both Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the US state of Alaska, the White House said on Sunday. The development comes amid efforts to reach a peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Donald Trump is open to holding talks with both Putin and Zelenskyy in Alaska(AFP)
However, the White House has said it is currently planning a bilateral meeting with Putin, news agency Reuters reported, citing an official.

The development comes a day after Trump announced he would be meeting with Putin on August 15 in Alaska. NBC News has earlier reported that the White House was considering inviting Zelensky to the venue of the meeting.

"It's being discussed," the news report quoted one of the people briefed on the internal discussions as saying. However, there is no confirmation on whether Zelensky would also take part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has slammed Putin for trying to ‘legalise the occupation’ of Kyiv's territories, asserting it was Russia that started the war and it was incumbent upon it to end the crisis.

“Only one actor stands against this, Putin. His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price,” Zelensky said.

Trump has been targeting Putin, seeking an end to the Ukraine crisis. In July, he threatened 100 per cent tariffs on Russia if Moscow didn't agree to a peace deal within 50 days.

He had also threatened secondary sanctions on countries doing business with Russia, and weeks later announced 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, attributing the duties to New Delhi buying oil and arms from Moscow.

