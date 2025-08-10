‘His only card’: Zelensky says Vladimir Putin ‘trying to sell’ Russia-Ukraine ceasefire for a 'price’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for trying to ‘legalise the occupation’ of Kyiv's territories as the attempts to reach a peace deal gather pace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, saying that he wants territorial gains and the legalisation of occupation. (AFP)

Zelensky said that the end of the war depends on Russia, and it must end the war it started.

“First and foremost, there must be a just end to the war, and it depends on Russia. It is Russia that must end the war it started,” he said in his address to the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky said that Ukraine and its allies have the same understanding of the need for a ceasefire and for the end of the killings.

“Only one actor stands against this, Putin. His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price,” the leader of Ukraine added.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that the requirement wasn't a pause, but a real, lasting peace. He called for an immediate ceasefire and said that US President Donald Trump also told him the same thing. The statement comes as Trump is scheduled to meet Putin in Alaska on August 15 in a bid to end the war.

“I have not heard any partners express doubts about America's ability to ensure that the war ends. The President of the United States has the levers and the determination. Ukraine has supported all of President Trump’s proposals, starting back in February. Ceasefire, all formats have been supported,” he added.

The Ukrainian President blasted his Russian counterpart, saying that he wants territorial gains and the legalisation of occupation. He said that his country won't allow for its second partition, after losing Crimea.

Donald Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will hold talks in Alaska next Friday in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, which was triggered by Russia's February 2022 invasion.

There was yet no mention of Ukraine's participation in the meeting, despite multiple calls from Kyiv and Europe that the war-torn country must be part of the negotiations.

This has sparked fury in Kyiv, with Volodymyr Zelensky saying his country "won't give land to the occupier" and that "any decisions without Ukraine are also decisions against peace".

Trump has spent his first months in office trying to broker peace -- after boasting he could end the war in 24 hours -- but multiple rounds of peace talks, phone calls and diplomatic visits have failed to yield a breakthrough.