When and where will Donald Trump meet Vladimir Putin as Ukraine ceasefire talks come to a head

US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on August 15 in Alaska, as the Republican indicated that a ceasefire deal to end the Ukraine war was getting closer. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin will meet to discuss Ukraine ceasefire.(REUTERS File)

Trump revealed the date and location of his meeting with Putin through a post on his Truth Social platform. Earlier, the POTUS had said that the meeting would have been held sooner, but that wasn't possible due to "security arrangements that unfortunately people have to make."

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote in the post.

The meeting would be the first US-Russia summit since 2021, when former President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva. It could mean a breakthrough in Trump's effort to end the war, although there's no guarantee it would stop the fighting since Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on their conditions for peace.

What would Donald Trump's Russia-Ukraine peace deal look like?

Donald Trump gave some indication of what his peace deal between Russia and Ukraine would look like. He said that a peace deal would likely mean “there will be some swapping of territories” between Ukraine and Russia, but didn't provide further details.

Trump said of territory generally, “We are looking to get some back and some swapping. It’s complicated.”

“Nothing easy. But we’re gonna get some back. We’re gonna get some switched. There’ll be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both,” the US President told reporters in the White House.

Analysts, including some close to the Kremlin, have suggested that Russia could offer to give up territory it controls outside of the four regions it claims to have annexed.

Pressed on if this was the last chance to make a major peace deal, Trump said, “I don’t like using the term last chance,” and said that, “When those guns start going off, it’s awfully tough to get them to stop.”