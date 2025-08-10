Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky may get the Trump-Putin summit invite as White House considers move: Report

US President Donald Trump's summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska may include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the White House is considering inviting him to the venue. Donald Trump announced on August 8, 2025 that he would meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, as the Republican billionaire hopes to help mediate an end to the war in Ukraine.(AFP)

Trump is scheduled to meet Putin in Alaska on August 15 in a bid to try to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

NBC News reported the news, citing a senior US official and three people briefed on the internal discussions.

"It's being discussed," the report quoted one of the people briefed on the talks as saying.

According to the report, Zelensky's visit hasn't yet been finalised, and it is still unclear if the Ukrainian leader will ultimately be in Alaska for meetings, but it remains a possibility.

Zelensky on Saturday blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for trying to ‘legalise the occupation’ of Kyiv's territories as the attempts to reach a peace deal gather pace. He said that the end of the war depends on Russia, and it must end the war it started.

“First and foremost, there must be a just end to the war, and it depends on Russia. It is Russia that must end the war it started,” he said in his address to the Ukrainian people.

Volodymyr Zelensky says won't surrender land to Russia to buy peace

Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that Ukraine won't surrender land to Russia to buy peace after Washington and Moscow agreed to hold a summit in a bid to end the war.

"Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier. Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will achieve nothing," Zelensky said, adding that the war "cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine".

During a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Ukrainian leader also urged allies to take "clear steps" towards achieving a sustainable peace.