What did Donald Trump say during handshake with Emmanuel Macron at Pope's funeral? Lip reader reveals details

A lip reader has revealed what Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron said while shaking hands at Pope Francis’ funeral. Melania Trump is believed to have encouraged the US president to start shaking hands with other world leaders. At one point during the funeral, attendees were urged to share the “sign of peace” by shaking hands with one another. What did Donald Trump say during handshake with Emmanuel Macron at Pope's funeral? (2025.AP/PTI) (AP04_26_2025_000170B)(AP)

“Donald, look left,” Melania whispered, according to forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman, the New York Post reported.

Trump followed his wife’s lead and turned to Estonian President Alar Karis and Spain’s King Felipe VI, shaking their hands and saying, “Great to see you, great to see you,” according to Freeman.

What did Donald Trump say while shaking hands with Emmanuel Macron?

Trump then turned to his right and shook hands with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Following this, he went ahead for a prolonged, firm handshake with French President Macron.

Macron and Trump did not speak to each other during the handshake – something that has become a kind of infamous ritual between the two. In fact, even before finishing the handshake with Macron, the US president seemed to return his gaze to Stubb, saying, “Great to see you, Alex, good to see you. How are you doing?” Trump asked Stubb, according to Freeman.

Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also met inside St. Peter’s Basilica for a nearly 15-minute-long conversation before the funeral. This was the pair’s first meeting after their Oval Office clash, with the White House saying the conversation was “very productive.” Zelensky reiterated the claim on X, calling it a “good meeting.”

At the funeral, Trump donned a navy suit and tie, while Melania wore a black lace ensemble. Freeman noted that at another point, Trump asked his wife, “You okay?” Melania responded with a small nod. “It was a good discussion,” Trump appeared to tell Melania. However, it is unclear which discussion he was talking about.