Did Trump, Prince William, Biden violate Pope Francis' funeral dress code? Here's why they preferred ‘blue’ over black

President Donald Trump and Prince William's outfits for Pope Francis' burial on Saturday attracted a lot of attention and sparked debates over violating strict Vatican procedure.​ Donald Trump with wife Melania, and Prince William attend Pope Francis' funeral in Rome.

Trump donned his trademark American flag lapel pin, a light blue tie, and a blue suit when he arrived for the somber service in St. Peter's Square.

“Any reason why Donald Trump is in a blue suit and not wearing traditional black for a funeral?” one netizen asked on X.

In keeping with the Vatican's standards for such events, Prince William, who was filling in for King Charles III, chose to sport a traditional dark suit and tie.

His dress received praise for being acceptable and respectful of the event's solemnity, but it also garnered flak since his suit was dark blue rather than black.​

Joe Biden, the former president, too broke the tradition by donning a blue tie.

All three outfits deviated from the Vatican's customary dress code, which requires male guests attending papal funerals to wear a formal black suit, black tie, and a black lapel pin.

Here's what Vatican protocols said about dress code for Pope Francis' funeral

According to the well-known Italian national newspaper Il Messaggero, Vatican protocol dictates the following dress and order for Pope Francis' burial.

"For men, dark suit with a long black tie and a button of the same color on the left lapel of the jacket, where only Vatican honors can be placed. For women, a black dress, preferably long, of the same color as gloves and veil on the head, with the only allowed ornament being a string of pearls.

“These are the prescriptions for those attending the Pope's funeral, according to well-established protocol manuals that also define the seating arrangement for dignitaries and heads of state.”

Why Prince William, Donald Trump and Biden didn't wear black to Pope's funeral

Neither Prince William nor Trump are Catholic, and it could be a reason for their wardrobe selections. Strict rules about funeral dress are part of the long-standing customs of the Roman Catholic Church.

For a Catholic funeral, black is the traditional hue, signifying respect and grief for the deceased. While it is generally acknowledged that black clothing is appropriate for funerals, other religions do not mandate black as rigorously.

Both Prince William, from the Church of England, and Trump, a nondenominational Christian, may have chosen not to wear black as a symbol of their non-Catholic beliefs.

Meanwhile, an user backed Trump, saying: “You don't understand the protocols. Trump isn't Catholic. Prince William is in a blue suit too.”

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, arrived at the ceremony in black outfit. Muhammad Yunus, a Muslim chief advisor from Bangladesh, also donned black.

However, in a bid to give Trump and Williams a little leeway, India's President, Droupadi Murmu, was spotted wearing blue, which is consistent with her Hindu faith.