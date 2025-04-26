Lip leader reveals what Melania Trump whispered into President Donald's ear before he greeted world leaders

Melania Trump arrived in Rome on Saturday with US President Donald Trump where the duo attended Pope Francis' funeral in the presence of world leaders. The US First Lady was seen whispering something into Trump's ear before he addressed global leaders at the funeral. U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Alexander Stubb of Finland were among the leaders who were pictured sitting next to the First Lady and Trump during the Holy Mass at the Vatican's St. Peter's Square.

At first, Trump seemed apprehensive about exchanging a Sign of Peace, but Melania offered some words of encouragement, Irish Star reported.

Here's what Melania whispered into Trump's ear

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling told Irish Star that Melania whispered five words into Trump's ear, “You should go do it.”

She again moved closer to Trump, repeating herself as he replied, “Oh alright,” Nicola disclosed.

Offering her analysis into the incident, body language expert Judi James dubbed Melania's whisper “rather sweet.”

“It took a rather sweet, smiling whisper from Melania to warn Trump that they were to participate in this ritual known as the 'Sign of Peace,' greeting others around them to register peace in the world,” James told Irish Star.

After shaking a few hands, Trump turned to face Macron and seemed to have a more meaningful-looking shake ritual. Trump pulled the French President's hand towards his own torso, which appeared to be more akin to one of his political power shakes. Macron's mindful smile and eye contact suggested friendship.

“The two leaders clearly referenced their long-standing relationship here although Trump did turn it into a distracted greeting at the end, turning his gaze to communicate with another leader while still clasping Macron's hand in his own,” James stated.

Trump holds meeting with Zelensky in Rome

Trump informed reporters on Friday that he was attending the funeral “out of respect” for the pope, who vehemently disagreed with him on a number of subjects, such as immigration, how migrants are treated, and climate change.

Moreover, Trump ordered the US flags to fly at half-staff in Francis' honor.

Before departing Washington, Trump asserted that he would have “a lot” of meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the funeral. He held discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called their meeting “very productive”.