Trump's blue suit at Pope Francis funeral's fumes mourners as he makes ‘major blunder’ while paying respect at funeral

President Donald Trump's decision to wear a blue suit instead of the customary black one infuriated mourners attending Pope Francis' funeral. It is estimated that some 200,000 people gathered in Rome to honor the late Pope at the burial mass held in St. Peter's Square. President Donald Trump, center, pays respect at the coffin of Pope Francis while being carried in front of dignitaries during his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2025_000214B)(AP)

The procession started at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday, and luminaries from all over the world assembled in the square in time. They included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump and his wife, Melania, and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his spouse, Victoria.

Melania's black dress and veil contrasted with Trump's conspicuously blue suit as he was seen praying homage at the pope's coffin.

Trump's blue suit fumes Pope Francis mourners

At home, mourners quickly noted that the US President was the sole male dignitary not dressed in somber apparel.

“Just watching the Pope’s funeral. Trump is the only one not wearing a dark suit. No respect,” one person wrote on social media. “President Trump at Pope Francis' funeral...the only one in a blue suit!!” another commented.

“Is Trump the only leading person wearing a bright blue suit for Pope Francis’ funeral? To be noticed?” a third user wrote.

“Trump looks like the only leader of a country in attending not wearing a black suit,” one more noticed.

“Trump can't even be bothered to wear a black suit to the Pope's funeral! And not capable to sit up straight in his chair! Put to shame by the rest of the worlds royalty and leaders!” the fourth user commented.

“#Trump. Where is Vance to tell Trump that he really should have worn a black suit,” the fifth user added.

Did Trump make ‘disrespectful blunder’ at Pope's funeral?

Meanwhile, mourners claimed that Trump made a “disrespectful blunder” during the funeral service.

Trump and his wife Melania approached the coffin for a brief moment of prayer and contemplation like other guests at the ceremony.

“Trump and Melania - the only two stepping over the rug where Pope Francis coffin sits when paying respect, jeeeezzz!” one X user wrote, as per Irish Star.

“OK, so I'm not the only person who noticed Trump and Melania stepping on the rug. I'm sure they were given instructions to stay off the rug. But, nooooo!” another added.

Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer were among the other attendees who were seen staying faraway from the rug, as per the outlet. The Art Newspaper says that guests should not walk on the carpet underneath the coffin.

This is due to the fact that the carpet denotes a hallowed area and represents holy ground.