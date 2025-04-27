Donald Trump labelled an 'embarrassment' for dozing off during Pope's funeral

Pictures of US President Donald Trump apparently sleeping during Pope Francis' funeral went viral on social media on Saturday, sparking a wave of online criticism. Trump, aged 78, attended the funeral alongside his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The three were seated in the front row of the funeral at the Vatican in Rome. Donald Trump allegedly slept during Pope Francis' funeral, sparking online criticism.(REUTERS)

Photos go viral and spark criticism

As the ceremony unfolded, several images surfaced on social media, showing Trump with his eyes closed, leading many to suggest that he was dozing off during the service. According to Fortune, Trump did not follow the dress code of wearing black for the funeral and instead wore a blue suit.

The photos quickly circulated online, with users expressing their disdain. Many labelled it an "embarrassment to the United States." One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "Trump sleeping at the Pope's funeral. An embarrassment, as always."

Another comment drew comparisons to President Joe Biden, saying, "I don’t ever want to hear another word about 'Sleepy Joe' — not after this circus. 🤡 There are photos of Trump texting, laughing, taking phone calls, and sleeping at the Pope’s funeral."

The images sparked mockery online, with some users sarcastically commenting about Trump’s behaviour. "Trump showed respect for the Pope by texting, sleeping, and not following the dress code. He represents MAGA so well! Haha," one user wrote.

The controversy continued to grow as the internet reacted to the unfolding images. Some remarked on the contrast between the gravitas of the ceremony and Trump’s actions, while others focused on his attire, claiming he did not follow the expected dress code.

Seating arrangements and other attendees

Trump and Melania were seated between Estonia’s President Alar Karis and Spain’s King Felipe VI. Other heads of state, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, were seated further back. The seating arrangement followed an alphabetical order by country in French, a tradition at such high-profile events.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted images of himself standing in front of Pope Francis’ coffin, paying his respects. It was also revealed that Trump had a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, marking the two leaders’ first encounter since their heated confrontation at the White House in February.