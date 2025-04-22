Donald Trump’s ‘tone deaf’ post about Pope Francis’ funeral angers internet: ‘He thinks he is going to Coachella’

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he and his wife, Melania Trump, would attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who died on April 21. However, a particular phrase used by the US president has prompted people to slam and mock him on social media, especially X. In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “We look forward to being there!” Donald Trump said he would attend Pope Francis’ funeral with his wife, Melania Trump. (REUTERS)

What did Donald Trump share?

“Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!” he wrote in a post shared on April 22.

How did social media react?

“Who the f**k ‘looks forward’ to attending a funeral?” an individual slammed. Another added, “‘Look Forward’ is not the proper phrase!”

A third commented, “He thinks he is going to Coachella.” A fourth posted, “Who looks forward to being at a funeral? This man is a lunatic.”

Pope Francis dies at 88:

According to Reuters, Pope Francis was 88 years old at the time of his death. His demise came as a shock, as he recently toured St. Peter's Square in an open-air popemobile to greet the crowd on Easter Sunday.

He had suffered double pneumonia this year, and people speculated he contracted the disease again, which caused his death, but he died from heart-related complications, reported the outlet. As per Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli, as reported by the outlet, he died of “a stroke and irreversible cardiovascular arrest”. Reportedly, he was in a coma before his death.

"Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel, adding, "At 7:35 (0535 GMT) this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."