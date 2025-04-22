Barron Trump uses Xbox instead of phone to chat with friends at college? Report claims

US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, who enrolled at NYU last year and was dubbed ‘very mysterious’ by his collegemates, has found a way to communicate with his friends, avoiding everyone's prying eyes, reported Page Six, a New York Post column. According to the outlet, he uses Xbox to stay in touch with his peers. Earlier, it was reported that he also uses Discord, a chatting app for gamers, for the same purpose. A report suggests that Barron Trump gives his Xbox ID to his friends and peers. (File Photo, Unsplash/Diego Marín)

“He has added it to his repertoire,” a source told the outlet. “It’s his communication platform of choice,” the source added.

Another source told the outlet that he uses this platform to communicate with his friends. He avoids giving out his phone number for security reasons, as there is a chance that his number could be exposed to the public.

The source continued that giving out his personal number would create “more trouble than it’s worth.” The source explained, “If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling non stop. You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round.”

Whom does Barron Trump chat with?

According to the outlet, the 19-year-old Trump scion doesn’t give out his Xbox info just to anyone. He only shares it with those whom he knows personally. Xbox users can chat via text message and voice chat.

“It’s gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag,” a source told the outlet, adding, “He knows the people.”

Earlier this year, the 6-foot-7 freshman made headlines after his dad, Donald Trump, praised his tech skills. During an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, the US president said, “I turn off his laptop, I said, 'Oh good,' and I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I said, 'How'd you do that?'"

He also recalled what his son replied. The president shared, "None of your business, Dad."