Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘You don’t mind, right?': Awkward ‘beautiful’ compliment from Trump, smoking advice from Erdogan for Meloni | Watch

Edited by Poorva Joshi
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 09:23 am IST

As Trump thanked global leaders for their presence in Egypt, he turned to Giorgia Meloni, praised her ‘beauty’ and asked if she was offended by the compliment.

Several world leaders gathered in Egypt for the Gaza Peace Summit on Monday, that came in the backdrop of a major breakthrough in ending the two-year-long violence in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni leaves after posing for a photo with US President Donald Trump, at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war.(via REUTERS)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni leaves after posing for a photo with US President Donald Trump, at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war.(via REUTERS)

Besides US President Donald Trump basking in praise for his Israel-Hamas intervention and delivering a campaign-style speech in Sharm El-Sheikh, what also drew attention was his visibly awkward compliment to Italian President Giorgia Meloni.

During his speech, Trump acknowledged several global leaders standing behind him and thanked them for their presence. When it was Meloni’s turn, he highlighted her ‘beauty’ and asked if she was offended by the compliment.

"We have a woman, a young woman who...I'm not allowed to say it because it's usually the end of your political career if you say she's a beautiful young woman," Trump said, further complaining how it is the end of a person's political career if he makes such a remark for a woman.

"But I'll take my chances," Trump said, and turned around to face Meloni. "There she is, you don't mind being called beautiful, right? Cause you are. Thank you very much for coming, appreciate it," Trump said.

The widely shared clip divided users on social media, as some of them believed Meloni didn't look so pleased with the compliment.

This was not the only interaction of Meloni's with a world leader in Egypt that went viral. In another video, Meloni could be seen interacting with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who advised the Italian President to quit smoking.

"You look great, but I have to make you stop smoking," Erdogan told Meloni, with French President Emmanuel Macron also present there. "I know, I know," Meloni said, responding to the Turkish President.

Meloni's interactions with Donald Trump and Turkey's Erdogan went viral on Monday. The three were among several global leaders who arrived in Egypt on Monday as Trump signed a Gaza agreement. “You’re friends of mine, you’re great people,” Trump told the fellow leaders lined up behind him. “I have a couple I don’t like in particular but I’ll — I won’t tell you who," he said to the leaders.

The ceremony organised in the resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh was to mark a pivotal moment in the de-escalation between Israel and Hamas.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / ‘You don’t mind, right?': Awkward ‘beautiful’ compliment from Trump, smoking advice from Erdogan for Meloni | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On