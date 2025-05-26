What is Brigitte Macron's net worth? A look at France's First Lady's assets and earnings

Brigitte Macron, President Emmanuel Macron's wife and First Lady of France, has returned to the public eye after a widely shared video purportedly showed her slapping or pushing the president on an aircraft in Vietnam. Later, Emmanuel Macron alerted reporters that such videos are frequently misrepresented by what he called “crackpots.” He clarified the incident was “nothing”, but just “bickering, or rather joking” with his wife. Brigitte Macron assumed the role of First Lady. in May 2017.(Bloomberg)

The French President mentioned another incident in which people on social media misconstrued a tissue he picked up on a train ride to Ukraine as cocaine. Although the video generated interest and controversy, Brigitte Macron is accustomed to making headlines for her private life, public demeanor, and position in French politics.

Brigitte Macron: What we know about her life

On April 13, 1953, Brigitte Macron was born in Amiens, France, as Brigitte Marie-Claude Trogneux. her family is well-known for their chocolate company, Chocolaterie Trogneux, which was established in 1872. She is the youngest of six children in this family. Jean-Alexandre Trogneux, her nephew, is currently in charge of the business. Brigitte was raised in a well-known family, and her early years were rooted in traditional values and a tight-knit society.

The public has always been interested in Brigitte's relationship with Emmanuel Macron, mainly because of their 25-year age gap and the fact that they first met while he was a teenager and her student. Macron has frequently portrayed their relationship as an intense bond that broke convention and was misinterpreted by many. She got married to Macron after her divorce with financier André-Louis Auzière.

What is Brigitte Macron's net worth?

In May 2017, Brigitte assumed the role of First Lady. She backs cultural and social initiatives, namely those that deal with health and education. She was chosen to serve as head of the Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France Foundation in June 2019 with the goal of enhancing the lives of patients, their families, and medical staff.

Brigitte Macron's estimated net worth as of 2025 is $10 million. The main sources of Brigitte Macron's fortune are her astute real estate investments and family inheritance.

Le Figaro Immobilier claims that the Villa Monéjan, a four-story home in Le Touquet that was inherited from her parents, is the crown jewel of her fortune. The home is currently worth between €2.7 and €2.8 million after substantial repairs that were partially financed by a €350,000 loan.

Apart from the villa, she also owns two business spaces that are leased to a fashion boutique and a real estate firm. Rent from these investments increased from €23,586 in 2017 to €27,599 in 2021.