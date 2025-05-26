Did Annabelle doll chase people in Atlanta? Here's the truth behind chilling video sparking panic

The ‘haunted’ Annabelle doll is allegedly seen following people in downtown Atlanta in a strange video that has gone viral on social media. The Annabelle doll is rumored to have escaped in a viral video, but it turns out the figure is Fofão, a Brazilian pop culture icon, according to experts.(X@YSLONIKA)

A doll-like figure is seen wandering the streets at midnight in the widely shared video, which led internet users to assume that the cursed Annabelle doll had escaped.

“Annabelle spotted for the first time after her escape!” one X user wrote.

“The missing Annabelle doll was spotted chasing people in downtown Atlanta,” another person stated.

As the video of Annabelle swiftly went viral on social media, it sparked a surge of worry, perplexity, and conjecture.

Some viewers commented, “This looks way too real,” while others urged caution.

“You guys should just stoooooppp!!” a second user stated.

“There is just so much why happening,” a third person said.

People started wondering if the genuine Annabelle, who was being held in a glass case by paranormal investigators, had somehow escaped as the rumors circulated.

Is Annabelle Doll missing or stolen?

Amid rumors that Annabelle has gone missing, Tony Spera, Director of the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), intervened to clarify the situation. He affirmed that the 'haunted' doll was never lost or stolen in a statement to Newsweek.

According to Spera, “the doll has never been missing,” adding that she stayed with the team safely for the whole time.

Spera stated the Annabelle doll had just been on a brief tour to give admirers a chance to see it. “The public was never in any danger,” he reassured.

Truth behind the viral Annabelle video

The doll in the viral video was actually Fofao, a figure from Brazilian pop culture who is renowned for his uncanny look, not Annabelle. Fofão was played by comedian and actor Orival Pessini, who first appeared in the children's television series Balão Mágico and TV Fofão in the 1980s.

Despite being designed for children, Fofão gained notoriety in the late 1980s because an urban legend alleged that his plush toy version concealed a dagger.

The Brazilian viral meme group “Carreta Furacao,” which comprised dancers disguised as pop culture figures, was responsible for the resurrection of Fofao in 2016. Her eerie appearance made Fofao a prominent figure.