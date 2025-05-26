Brigitte Macron's three children: Who are Sébastien, Laurence, and Tiphaine?

Brigitte Macron is married to French President Emmanuel Macron and is 25 years senior to him. She was already three years into her first marriage by the time he was born in December 1977, making their relationship one of the most talked-about in French political history. She also shared three children from her first marriage. France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) poses with his wife Brigitte Macron during a state dinner with Vietnam's President Luong Cuong at the International Convention Center in Hanoi on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)(AFP)

Who are Brigitte Macron's children?

Brigitte was previously married to banker André-Louis Auzière. During their marriage, the couple had three children together: Sébastien, Laurence, and Tiphaine. Today, she is also a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren. All three of Brigitte's children turned out to have successful careers as they went on to become a cardiologist, lawyer and a statistical engineer, as reported by People.

She revealed to Elle in 2017 that she was aware her relationship with Emmanuel will deeply hurt her children. However, she also realised that it was one step she had to take for herself.

She told the media outlet, "I know that I have hurt my children, and that is the thing I reproach myself for the most. But I couldn’t not do it. There are times in your life when you make critical choices. And for me, this was one of those times.”

Emmanuel's gratitude towards Brigitte's children

Emmanuel and Brigitte tied the knot in 2007, a year after her divorce from her first husband, who passed away in 2019. Before their wedding reception, Brigitte shared with Paris Match that Emmanuel took a moment to thank her children for accepting and supporting their relationship. He said, “Thanks for accepting us, a not-quite-normal couple.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron are currently on a tour of Southeast Asia. They arrived in Vietnam, marking the beginning of this tour, which will also include visits to Indonesia and Singapore.