Candace Owens blasts Trump's ‘hostile takeover’ of Venezuela: ‘Liberated like Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq’

Conservative influencer Candace Owens has strongly condemned the Trump administration following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces early Saturday. The podcaster blasted the US government action as yet another instance of US-engineered regime change, stating that “Venezuela has been 'liberated' like Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq were ‘liberated.’” Candace Owens denounces the Trump administration's capture of Venezuelan President Maduro, describing it as another example of US-engineered regime change.(X/@AdameMedia)

“The CIA has staged another hostile takeover of a country at the behest of globalist psychopaths,” Owens stated in a post on X, in reaction to a video featuring commentator Tucker Carlson.

“That's what is happening, always, everywhere. Zionists cheer every regime change. There has never been a single regime change that Zionists have not applauded because it means they get to steal land, oil and other resources. Hope this helps,” the podcaster added.

US action in Iraq and Afghanistan

Owens' analysis drew upon recent military history of the United States. The US commenced its involvement in Afghanistan in October 2001, in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, successfully toppling the Taliban but subsequently becoming entrenched in a nearly two-decade conflict that culminated in a withdrawal in 2021, coinciding with the Taliban's resurgence in power.

In Iraq, the US invasion of 2003 led to the ousting of Saddam Hussein based on allegations of weapons of mass destruction that were ultimately unsubstantiated, followed by prolonged insurgency and renewed American engagement following the emergence of ISIS.

In Syria, while the US refrained from a comprehensive invasion, it initiated airstrikes in 2014 targeting ISIS and continues to sustain a limited military presence.

How US military forces captured Nicolas Maduro

According to officials from the United States, American military forces executed a precise operation within Venezuela, capturing Maduro along with his spouse, Cilia Flores, before transferring the Venezuelan leader onto a warship destined for New York to confront criminal allegations.

Later, US President Donald Trump declared that the US would temporarily oversee Venezuela until what he referred to as a “safe, proper and judicious” transition could be established.

The US President did not provide a legal framework or a specific timeline, but he explicitly mentioned regime change and access to Venezuela's oil industry as primary objectives, stating that major American corporations would reconstruct infrastructure and enhance production.