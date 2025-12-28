Candace Owens fires back at Ben Shapiro after TPUSA criticism; ‘embarrassed to be alive’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens' podcast has once again caused outrage over social media as she called out Ben Shapiro after getting triggered by his criticism of her at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens feud escalates after TPUSA AmFest (Instagram)

Owens directly attacked Shapiro on her podcast by saying, “Why are you not embarrassed to be alive? I don't understand it.”

Social media posts are spelling her comments out as a prompt for Shapiro to “contemplate suicide” as they show support for him.

The building feud between Owens and Shapiro

The feud between Owens and Shapiro has been building for months.

Owens has repeatedly criticized Shapiro's stance on Israel and other conservative policies. She worked for Shapiro until 2024 and was fired after a clash over ideological matters. Shapiro has publicly renounced her stance after her firing.

At the TPUSA AmFest 2025, Shapiro challenged Owens and urged others not to support her narrative.

Owens then used her podcast to call out Shapiro, asking if he is “embarrassed” of his existence. The comments are being interpreted as her asking Shapiro to “take his own life” by his fans.

The wording is varied and does not really suggest that Shapiro should be contemplating suicide. Yet, Owens's remarks have prompted major outrage and concern among all political lines.

Candace calls Shapiro a parasite

The fallout between Owens and Shapiro deepened after Charlie Kirk's death, as she alleged that Shapiro had not supported Kirk when he was alive. Although Owens has not urged Shapiro to contemplate suicide, she has, however, publicly called Shapiro a Parasite on a X post.

Owens has repeatedly stated that Shapiro has attempted to exert control over her professional opportunities and has done the same with Charlie Kirk. She said Shapiro is “envious” of Charlie Kirk and is “attempting to rewrite history.”