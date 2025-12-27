Candace Owens was ‘jealous’ of Erika Kirk's romance with Charlie; wasn't invited to wedding

Candace Owens has been critical of Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA since founder Charlie Kirk's assassination in September. The conservative commentator's latest theory about an alleged meeting between Erika and Kirk's security head, Brian Harpole, at Fort Huachuca has faced severe backlash from the likes of Alex Jones and Laura Loomer. Erika Kirk and Candace Owens recently met to bury their differences(Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Candace Owens/YouTube screenshot)

Now, a report gives a possible explanation of Owens' criticism of Erika. The New York Post quoted three insiders saying that the 36-year-old influencer is ‘sadistic and dangerous’ for spreading lies about the new TPUSA CEO.

Candace Owens jealous of Erika Kirk

Owens was the Turning Point’s communications director from 2017 to 2019 and worked closely with Charlie Kirk. He, however, ‘pushed her out because she was going a little bit nuts,' the Post further quoted a source saying.

The insider further added that Charie and Owens were still friends. Kirk ‘would still text her to keep the friendship going’. It was also revealed that the commentator became ‘jealous’ and felt ‘usurped’ when the TPUSA founder started dating Erika in 2018.

“She wasn’t invited to Charlie’s [2021] wedding. That was really telling,” an insider noted.

Bizarre TikTok video

Meanwhile, a TikTok video making similar claims has gone viral. The Older Millennial recently posted that Owens had strong feelings for Charlie Kirk. She was ‘100% falling over to this dude’. The clip further suggests that Candace rushed into her own marriage after Charlie's engagement.

Another bizarre claim came up. The TikTok creator stated that Owens accepted a proposal over FaceTime just 18 days after meeting her husband. There is no evidence to back this claim. HT.com cannot verify its authenticity.

A spokesperson for Owens told The New York Post that the allegations against her are ‘baseless, but very funny.’

Candace Owens, Erika bury differences

Earlier this month, Owens met with Erika to set aside their differences. The conservative host said that the meeting was ‘highly productive’.

“We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent,” Owens said.