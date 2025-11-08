'Never accused Erika': Candace Owens slams Ben Shapiro amid Charlie Kirk shooting fallout

Candace Owens, the former Turning Point USA member, slammed conservative commentator Ben Shapiro over Charlie Kirk's assassination. Owens, on Friday, said that Shapiro ‘lied through his teeth’ after taking the stage with Megyn Kelly. Ben Shapiro on Megyn Kelly's show alleged that Candace Owens had accused Erika Kirk of killing husband, Charlie.(X/@SlowToWrite, @AntSpeaks)

Owens wrote on X, “He said that I accused Erika Kirk of murdering Charlie Kirk. This quite literally is made up out of thin air.” She added that she was looking forward to his response on her show.

She also seemed to agree with a fan who said that Shapiro could only ‘smear and misrepresent’ people's character. Owens wrote on X, “That is beyond smearing. He tried to pressure Megyn Kelly to make a statement about me by lying through his teeth and EXPLICITLY stating that I accused Erika Kirk of killing her husband. And then saying it was an evil that Megyn had to condemn. He is completely deranged.”

Shapiro, appearing on The Megyn Kelly show had said about Owens, “…I think you and I differ on our angle with regard to, for example, Candace Owens. I think that what Candace Owens is doing right now is evil. It is evil what she is doing right now, OK? And I say that, again.” He continued, “…if this were on the left and somebody were accusing Charlie Kirk of his wife having murdered him, I assume that you would be talking about it,” asking Kelly to weigh in on the matter.

While Owens might not have directly pointed to Erika in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, she did come up with a lot of conspiracy theories. Among them were Turning Point USA's alleged hand in covering things up, and an alleged Israeli involvement in the assassination. Owens has not provided proof for either.

What Erika Kirk said about Charlie Kirk's death

Erika Kirk, the current TPUSA CEO, was speaking to Jesse Watters of Fox News after her husband's assassination. She appeared to address the conspiracy theories going around, as well as the AI-generated images and clips, and said “Please pray and consider and think about whatever you put online, because it'll impact their kids in the future.” Erika continued ‘some grace would be nice.’

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of TPUSA, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Authorities have arrested Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, and charged him with murder in the case. If he's found guilty, Robinson could get the death penalty.