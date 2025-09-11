Ben Shapiro reveals what he thought about Kirk after first meeting, ‘We must pick up the baton where Charlie left it’

Ben Shapiro has shared a heartfelt tribute for Charlie Kirk after his shocking murder. The 31-year-old conservative activist was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, Utah Valley University (UVU) said. Ben Shapiro reveals what he thought about Kirk after first meeting (@benshapiro/X, REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo/File Photo)

‘It was a privilege to watch this principled man stand up for his beliefs’

“Like all of you, I am utterly stunned and heartbroken and sick to my soul today,” Shapiro, 41, wrote on X. “It is unimaginable to write these words.”

The American commentator recalled that he met Kirk when Kirk was just 18-years-old. Shapiro described Kirk as “a young man so eager and determined that I immediately turned to a friend and said, “That kid is going to be the head of the RNC one day.””

“Charlie became even bigger and more important than that,” Shapiro wrote. “It was a privilege to watch this principled man stand up for his beliefs and create the single most important conservative political organization in America. But more importantly, Charlie was a good man, a man who believed in right and wrong, who stood by his Biblical values.”

He added, “All of us will miss him, and I can’t imagine the pain of his beautiful young family, and we must all pray for them. And we must pick up the baton where Charlie left it, fighting for the things he believed in so passionately. And we must fight for a better America - an America where good people can speak truth and debate passionately without fear of a bullet. I weep for Charlie’s family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie.”

Meanwhile, the FBI has urged anyone with information, photos or videos related to the incident to share files through an online form. The FBI wrote on X, “The FBI is working alongside our local and state law enforcement partners in Utah to fully investigate and seek justice in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Anyone with information, photos, and video from the incident can help the FBI identity more answers by sharing the files here: tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia”.