Charlie Kirk's beliefs: His opinions on religion, women, LGBTQ, racism and gun violence explained

Charlie Kirk, an icon of the conservative movement in the United States, was fatally shot by a 25-year-old suspect at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Tuesday. The tragic death of the 31-year-old has sparked interest in his political views, especially given that Kirk was a controversial figure who often landed himself in hot water with his comments. Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at the Turning Point Believers' Summit, July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach.(AP)

Charlie Kirk was a controversial figure, to say the least. Very few people in the right-wing social media divided opinions like Charlie Kirk did. The outspoken Trump supporter was never shy of expressing his views and was unwavering in his support for the conservative movement. President Donald Trump, announcing his death, called him 'legendary.'

In his article, we'll take a deep dive into the views the controversial founder of 'Turning Point America' held.

Charlie Kirk Views: From LGBTQ to Gun Violence

Charlie Kirk on Gun Violence

Charlie Kirk has frequently responded to mass shootings by pivoting the conversation to “mental health” or broader cultural decline. He rejected calls for gun control and emphasized the need to protect Second Amendment rights.

Charlie Kirk's Views on Women

Kirk repeatedly stated that women should prioritize motherhood over careers, asserting young women are suffering because they are encouraged to focus on jobs over families. He criticized birth control, claiming it makes women “angry and bitter” and that females over 30 “aren’t attractive in the dating pool,” comments labeled as misogynistic.

Charlie Kirk's Views on the LGBTQ community

Kirk was a prominent anti-LGBTQ activist, frequently voicing opposition to LGBTQ rights and policies. He was known for describing progressive stances on gender and sexuality as “sexual anarchy,” claiming Democrats want a society “where there is no cultural identity” and condemning LGBTQ-inclusive education.

Charlie Kirk's views on Religion

In the early 2010s, Kirk promoted a “secular worldview” and criticized the involvement of religion in politics, defending the separation of church and state. By the early 2020s, particularly after COVID-related church closures and increasing partnership with religious right figures, his views changed.

Kirk rejected the separation of church and state, calling it a “fabrication,” and pushed the integration of Christianity into conservative political action. He was an outspoken proponent of the Seven Mountains Mandate.

Charlie Kirk's views on Racism

Kirk consistently denied the existence of white privilege, calling it a “racist lie,” and was a public critic of Critical Race Theory (CRT). He called George Floyd a “scumbag” at one campus event, and made repeated disputed claims about Floyd’s death.

He frequently argued that the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is exaggerated, calling King “awful… not a good person.” He called the Civil Rights Movement "a huge mistake."