Joe Biden blasted over ‘fake’ sympathy for Charlie Kirk after his murder, ‘His blood is on your hands’

Former President Joe Biden is being blasted after sharing a statement on Charlie Kirk’s murder, with many blaming him for spreading hate against Republicans. 31-year-old Kirk, a conservative activist and popular influencer, was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, Utah Valley University (UVU) said. Joe Biden blasted over ‘fake’ sympathy for Charlie Kirk after his murder (REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo, REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo)

Follow latest updates on Charlie Kirk's death here

“There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones,” Biden wrote on X.

‘His blood is on your hands’

Netizens ripped Biden in the comment section of his post. “You fueled the violence shame on you!” one user wrote, while another said, “From the guy who promotes constant hatred towards MAGA.” “His blood is on your hands. You democrats wanted this. You are all sick and evil,” wrote a user. Another said, “It’s your side Joe. All the hate the left spews.”

Read More | Charlie Kirk killed: Past instances when Turning Point USA founder was threatened

“You need to CONDEMN YOUR PARTY for their vioIent rhetoric that led to this. The Democrat Party is the party of vioIence,” one user wrote. Another said, “Whoever is posting this trash, you called for it. MAGA extremists are the greatest threat to our democracy..... Your sympathy is fake. Your intent is fake. You have been nothing but a fake.” “I’ll never forget the gaslighting you did during your tenure as a candidate and as president. You have blood on your hands,” wrote one user, while another said, “If Biden thinks prayers stop bullets or hatred, he’s blind. Violence like this is fed by the Left every single day, and the country isn’t fooled.

Read More | Charlie Kirk death: Trump’s ‘warrior of light’ and loyal MAGA voice was among few to golf with him at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump, too, has blamed the “radical left” for Kirk’s murder. The president said in a video statement, “My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who bring order to our country.”