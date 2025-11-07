Fact-check: Did Carrie Underwood accuse Erika Kirk of turning ‘grief into profit’ after Charlie's death? Truth here

Erika Kirk has found herself in the spotlight after her husband Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10. Erika, who is now the CEO of Turning Point USA, after her spouse and founder tragically passed away, has spoken about this scrutiny as well, saying that her ‘every move’ was being analyzed. Erika Kirk was recently seen with Vice President JD Vance at the TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi, and visuals of them sharing a hug kicked up a storm online.(Getty Images via AFP)

The 36-year-old was recently seen with Vice President JD Vance at the TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi, and visuals of them sharing a hug kicked up a storm online.

Amid all this, now claims have been made that singer Carrie Underwood took potshots at Erika as well. To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles on X and Facebook.

Carrie Underwood slammed Erika Kirk? Truth here

One post on Facebook allegedly quoted Underwood saying “I WON’T FAKE SYMPATHY.”

The post continued, “CARRIE UNDERWOOD JUST BROKE NASHVILLE’S SILENCE. Country music is on fire tonight after Carrie Underwood unleashed an unfiltered post calling out Erika Kirk — accusing her of “turning grief into profit” after the passing of her late husband, Charlie Kirk. Within minutes, the post exploded — millions of views, shocked reactions, and industry insiders speechless. Some call it brave truth-telling. Others say she’s gone too far. Either way, Nashville will never be the same again.”

A screenshot of a similar post from another Facebook page was shared on X. The person wrote “Carrie Underwood about Charlie Kirk's murder. What do you have to say to Carrie Underwood???”

However, the claims made in these viral posts appear to be false. Underwood, known for songs like Before He Cheats, has not made any public statement about Erika Kirk's dealing of husband Charlie's death.

Grok fact-checked this claim as well, saying “No, this claim is false. Carrie Underwood has not made any public statement criticizing Erika Kirk or accusing her of exploiting Charlie Kirk's death for gain. The circulating image stems from unverified social media pages pushing sensational narratives, but no reputable sources confirm Underwood's involvement—it's likely a hoax designed to stir controversy amid the tragedy. Always verify with official channels before sharing.”

Erika Kirk in a recent interview seemed to slam the many conspiracy theories surrounding her husband's death and urged people to have some ‘grace’.