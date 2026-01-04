Who is Katie Miller? Trump aide's wife ‘soon’ post on Greenland sparks massive uproar, ‘You are evil’

Katie Miller, the wife of Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, shared an image of Greenland map adorned in the red, white, and blue colors of the American flag on the social media platform X. Katie Miller shared a Greenland map in US flag colors on X, causing controversy after Trump's Venezuela action. (REUTERS)

Miller's post has sparked uproar on social media as it comes just after Trump's attack on Venezuela, leading to an overnight capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse.

“Soon,” she captioned her X post, which has garnered over 15 million views.

Reacting to Miller's viral post, one X user said, “You are evil”, while another said, “This is gross and disrespectful.”

Denmark reacts to viral post

Denmark's ambassador to the United States, Jesper Møller Sørensen, reacted to Miller's post on Sunday, stating, “we expect full respect for the territorial integrity” of Denmark, accompanied by a link to Miller's image.

“Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such. US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security. Greenland is already part of NATO. The Kingdom of Denmark and the United States work together to ensure security in the Arctic. The Kingdom of Denmark has significantly boosted its Arctic security efforts - in 2025 alone, we committed USD 13,7 bn that can be used in the Arctic and North Atlantic. Because we take our joint security seriously,” Sørensen said in a post on X.

“And yes, we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Trump has consistently expressed his desire for Greenland to be annexed as part of the US. The measures implemented by his administration aimed at achieving this goal – including his designation of an envoy to the Danish territory – have elicited significant responses from both Copenhagen and the European Union.

Who is Katie Miller?

Katie Miller is a prominent personality within the American conservative media landscape. She has been involved in Republican Party campaigns and has made significant contributions to political communication, establishing a notable presence as a commentator and podcaster across digital platforms. Her public engagements frequently align with pro-Republican themes and closely reflect the viewpoints of the former Trump administration.