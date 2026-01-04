US attacks Venezuela LIVE: Pope Leo calls for guaranteeing Venezuela's 'sovereignty'
US attacks Venezuela LIVE: Currently, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro is in a New York jail where he is facing United States' charges of participating in a narco-terrorism conspiracy. Maduro and his wife were captured by US after dramatic strikes in Venezuela on Saturday.
US attacks Venezuela LIVE: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was “captured” along with his wife by the US forces on Saturday and was brought to the New York city where he will face criminal charges. Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump announced that till a power transition happens in the South American nation, the US will “run” Venezuela....Read More
“We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition," he said.
In the absence of Maduro, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered the country's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to take on as the acting president of the country. The ruling said the court would further deliberate to “determine the applicable legal framework to guarantee the continuity of the State, the administration of government, and the defense of sovereignty in the face of the forced absence of the President of the Republic,” reported news agency Reuters.
US faces heat over operation in Venezuela
Several nations across the world, including China, Russia, and others condemned the US' military operation in Venezuela which happened on Saturday and expressed support for Venezuela.
China said that it is “deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the US against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country”
Russia's foreign ministry called US' action “an act of armed aggression against Venezuela" which is “deeply concerning and condemnable”.
“In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue,” said Russia's foreign ministry.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, "The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line. These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community."
How India reacted
Reacting to the US strikes on Venezuela, India expressed “deep concern” over the action and called on all parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue to ensure stability in the region.
“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” read the statement by India's external affairs ministry.
Why is the US interested in Venezuelan oil? Explained
US strikes on Venezuela LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington plans to take control of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and recruit American companies to invest billions of dollars to revive the country’s battered oil industry.
Venezuela holds an estimated 303 billion barrels of crude—around one-fifth of global oil reserves—according to the US Energy Information Administration.
A US-led overhaul could turn Venezuela into a significantly larger oil supplier, opening opportunities for Western energy firms and adding a new source of production to global markets.
Maduro faces indictment in US
US strikes on Venezuela LIVE: Nicolas Maduro and other Venezuelan officials were indicted in 2020 on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges, and the Justice Department released a new indictment Saturday of Maduro and his wife that painted his administration as a “corrupt, illegitimate government” fueled by a drug-trafficking operation that flooded the U.S with cocaine. The U.S. government does not recognize Maduro as the country's leader. (AP)
Trump says US will 'run Venezuela till power transition
US strikes on Venezuela LIVE: After "capturing" Maduro and his wife, Trump said on Saturday that the United States would be “very much” involved in the power transition in Venezuela. He added that till that happens, the US will “run” the South American nation.
“We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.
He added that this “extremely successful operation should serve as warning to anyone who would threaten American sovereignty or endanger American lives.”
India expresses 'deep concern' over situation in Venezuela
US strikes on Venezuela LIVE: In its first formal reaction to the US military's action in Venezuela, India on Sunday expressed “deep concern” over the situation and called for resolution through dialogue.
"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the MEA said in a statement.
How North Korea reacted to US action in Venezuela
US attacks Venezuela LIVE: While reacting to the US' military action against Venezuela, North Korea on Sunday said the strikes are the “most serious form of encroachment of sovereignty”.
North Korea said it is paying attention to the gravity of the present Venezuelan situation caused by the US “high-handedness act,” news agency Reuters reported.
Pope Leo says 'Venezuelan people's welfare must prevail over all'
US attacks Venezuela LIVE: Reacting to the situation in Venezuela, Pope Leo XIV, the first US pope, said on Sunday that the welfare of the people of the South American nation must prevail over all other considerations and that country's sovereignty should be guaranteed.
After his Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square, Pope Leo addressed the crowd and said that "the welfare of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over all other considerations".
That must “lead to overcoming violence and embarking on paths of justice and peace, guaranteeing the sovereignty of the country, ensuring the rule of law enshrined in the Constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of each and every person, and working together to build a peaceful future of collaboration, stability, and harmony, with special attention to the poorest who are suffering because of the difficult economic situation”, he added, reported news agency Reuters.