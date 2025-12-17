Denmark wants to ban burqas, niqabs in schools and universities

The Danish government said Wednesday that it is proposing to extend the country's ban on full-face veils in public places to schools and universities. "There is already a ban on face coverings in public spaces," the minister said.(Reuters file photo)

"Burqas, niqabs, or other clothing that hides people's faces have no place in a Danish classroom," Minister for Immigration and Integration Rasmus Stoklund said in a statement.

"There is already a ban on face coverings in public spaces, and this should of course also apply in educational institutions," he added.

In August 2018, Denmark banned the wearing full-face Islamic veils like the burqa and niqab in public places, with offenders subject to a fine.

Human rights campaigners and religious groups have criticised the ban as discriminatory and as a violation of both freedom of religion and women's freedom of choice.

Supporters conversely argue it enables Muslims of immigrant backgrounds to better integrate into Danish society.

"With this bill, we are sending a very clear signal to girls and women from immigrant backgrounds in particular that we support them in their fight against honour culture and outdated norms," Stoklund said.

Hans Andersen, spokesperson for the Liberal Party (Venstre), argued that "it is un-Danish for girls and women to sit completely covered in classrooms where the teacher cannot see the faces of those they are teaching."

The bill is scheduled to be presented to parliament in February 2026.

On December 11, Austria's parliament adopted a law banning headscarves in schools for girls under 14.

nzg/jll/cw