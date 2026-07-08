Why was Big Tigger's wife, Alicia Denise Brown arrested? Inside the 2019 Ailea Brown missing case

Alicia Denise Brown, 37, the wife of Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger, was arrested on Wednesday in relation to a 2019 missing child case. The arrest came just days after the arrest of Big Tigger himself for battery and endangering the lives of children. Alicia Brown's mugshot (L) and Big Tigger and Alicia Brown with their children. (Hart County Sheriff's Office and Big Tigger on Instagram)

Hart County Sheriff's Office in Georgia arrested Alicia Brown over the link in the 2019 Maryland case after a traffic stop on Interstate 85, the department said. The two children of Brown, who were in the car, were safely taken from the SUV while Alicia Brown was arrested without any incident.

The arrest of Alicia Denise Brown has rekindled interest in the 2019 case of missing 10-year-old child, Ailea Brown, from Reisterstown, Maryland.

Here, we will take a look at the 2019 case and where it stands now.

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What Happened To Ailea Brown? Revisiting The 2019 Missing Case Aliea Brown, in some reports dubbed as the daughter of Alicia Denise Brown with her previous husband. However, Brown had told FOX 45 at the time that the child was not her.

Now 17 years old, Ailea Brown went missing in 2019 from the Erin Russel Court, in Reisterstown, Maryland. Police had said at the time that she was believed to be in the company of her mother when she was last seen.

The police probe reached a dead end after they failed to zero in on the suspect. They had said that a white SUV was seen in the area at the time of the disappearance, which police believed was connected to the case.

However, no further progress in the case was made. Baltimore County police said they were looking for leads and asked the public to provide more information.

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At the time of the investigation, the Baltimore Police Department had not clarified whether they were investigating Alicia Brown. Now, her involvement in the case has been confirmed. Back in April 2026, police had said that the case was open and was still being investigated.

Additionally, Brown, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, is wanted by the police in a separate case of child endangerment in Fulton County, Georgia. Her arrest came with valid warrants on both cases.

According to WYFF 4, local NBC affiliate, Alicia Brown was arrested at 8:46pm EDT by Hartford County Sheriff's Department with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. Her mugshot was also released by the department.