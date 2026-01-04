Nicolas Maduro's wife Cilia Flores seen for time since US capture | Watch video

Cilia Flores, the wife of Nicolas Maduro, appeared somber and detached in the initial images captured of her following her capture with her husband by American special forces. Cilia Flores and Maduro signaled were seen together, marking their first public sighting since their capture by the US forces.

Venezuelan leader Maduro displayed a thumbs up and a peace sign while he and Cilia Flores were led away in handcuffs and under strict security at a helipad in New York City.

This marks the first occasion that Flores, who wed Maduro in 2013, has been seen since the couple's capture.

‘No gestures and no expression’

In the video, Flores can be seen in a green and yellow hooded sweatshirt, with her hands firmly clasped in front of her chest. Armed agents can be seen surrounding her on the tarmac.

She displayed no gestures or expressions as she was escorted through a secure area after her arrival.

Both Venezuelan leaders were transported to Stewart Air National Guard Base in Upstate New York, and then flew to New York City.

From there, they were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where they are set to confront narco-terrorism charges.

Before her marriage to Maduro, Flores served as the president of the National Assembly — and was one of the principal power brokers in the country of 31 million inhabitants.

What charges have been brought against Maduro?

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Maduro and his spouse were indicted in the Southern District of New York.

They face allegations of conspiracy to engage in narco-terrorism and import cocaine, as well as possession of machine guns and destructive devices, along with conspiracy to possess such weapons against the United States.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi stated on X.