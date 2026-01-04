Search
Sun, Jan 04, 2026
New Delhi oC

Nicolas Maduro now in infamous Brooklyn jail that housed Sean Diddy, Maxwell: Inside ‘hell on earth’ prison

ByShweta Kukreti
Published on: Jan 04, 2026 04:49 pm IST

Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan President, was captured in a US military operation and is now being held at the notorious Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will be confined in the infamous New York jail that previously housed Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ghislaine Maxwell. The prison has been described as as “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy” for its “disgusting” and “horrifying” conditions.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is detained in New York's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial on multiple charges.(Truth Social/AP)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is detained in New York's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial on multiple charges.(Truth Social/AP)

Maduro was captured from his residence during an overnight US military operation titled Operation Absolute Resolve and is currently awaiting trial following the imposition of several criminal charges.

Both Maduro and his spouse Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York, with the couple being transported to NYC late last night. He is presently detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

He is likely to make his first appearance in a Manhattan federal court on January 5.

Also Read: Nicolás Maduro family: All on ‘captured’ Venezuela President's wife Cilia Flores and son Nicolás Maduro Guerra

Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center housed El Chapo

The Metropolitan Detention Center located in Brooklyn is notorious for its prolonged history of “barbaric” living conditions, systemic violence, staff misconduct, and considerable infrastructure deficiencies.

The Brooklyn Detention Center continues to serve as the main federal detention facility in New York City and it is particularly known for housing several high-profile individuals.

The infamous, highly fortified facility previously housed cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán before his life imprisonment.

Combs, Ghislaine Maxwell, R. Kelly, and Sam Bankman-Fried are among other notable personalities who have also been detained at this facility.

According to former inmates, the prison is said to be plagued with rat infestations, violent incidents, and a lack of staff.

Maduro will be one of 1,600 inmates, including convicts, cartel leaders, and celebrities residing there.

With no individual cells, inmates are accommodated in a dormitory-style setting with steel-framed beds positioned less than a foot apart.

Facilities available include board games, air hockey, a gym, and tablets for watching movies and listening to music.

However, the amenities are quite basic. The mattresses measure only 1.5 inches in thickness, there are no pillows available, and the privacy in the showers and restrooms is restricted to a flimsy curtain.

Also Read: Nicolas Maduro brazenly flashes peace sign as he arrives at notorious jail after dramatic capture | Watch

When Ghislaine Maxwell raised concerns

Maxwell is well-known for lamenting her experience in jail, expressing grievances about lack of sleep, insufficient access to clean drinking water, a foul sewage odor in her cell, and cohabitation with rodents and cockroaches.

She further stated that the guards disturbed her sleep with flashlights and subjected her to degrading searches on multiple occasions.

In contrast, R Kelly has had his legal representatives file a lawsuit against the prison, alleging that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment.

Maduro is set to remain in New York City’s sole federal correctional facility until his initial court appearance.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
News / World News / US News / Nicolas Maduro now in infamous Brooklyn jail that housed Sean Diddy, Maxwell: Inside ‘hell on earth’ prison
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On