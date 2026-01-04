Nicolas Maduro now in infamous Brooklyn jail that housed Sean Diddy, Maxwell: Inside ‘hell on earth’ prison

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will be confined in the infamous New York jail that previously housed Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ghislaine Maxwell. The prison has been described as as “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy” for its “disgusting” and “horrifying” conditions. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is detained in New York's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial on multiple charges.(Truth Social/AP)

Maduro was captured from his residence during an overnight US military operation titled Operation Absolute Resolve and is currently awaiting trial following the imposition of several criminal charges.

Both Maduro and his spouse Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York, with the couple being transported to NYC late last night. He is presently detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

He is likely to make his first appearance in a Manhattan federal court on January 5.

Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center housed El Chapo

The Metropolitan Detention Center located in Brooklyn is notorious for its prolonged history of “barbaric” living conditions, systemic violence, staff misconduct, and considerable infrastructure deficiencies.

The Brooklyn Detention Center continues to serve as the main federal detention facility in New York City and it is particularly known for housing several high-profile individuals.

The infamous, highly fortified facility previously housed cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán before his life imprisonment.

Combs, Ghislaine Maxwell, R. Kelly, and Sam Bankman-Fried are among other notable personalities who have also been detained at this facility.

According to former inmates, the prison is said to be plagued with rat infestations, violent incidents, and a lack of staff.

Maduro will be one of 1,600 inmates, including convicts, cartel leaders, and celebrities residing there.

With no individual cells, inmates are accommodated in a dormitory-style setting with steel-framed beds positioned less than a foot apart.

Facilities available include board games, air hockey, a gym, and tablets for watching movies and listening to music.

However, the amenities are quite basic. The mattresses measure only 1.5 inches in thickness, there are no pillows available, and the privacy in the showers and restrooms is restricted to a flimsy curtain.

When Ghislaine Maxwell raised concerns

Maxwell is well-known for lamenting her experience in jail, expressing grievances about lack of sleep, insufficient access to clean drinking water, a foul sewage odor in her cell, and cohabitation with rodents and cockroaches.

She further stated that the guards disturbed her sleep with flashlights and subjected her to degrading searches on multiple occasions.

In contrast, R Kelly has had his legal representatives file a lawsuit against the prison, alleging that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment.

Maduro is set to remain in New York City’s sole federal correctional facility until his initial court appearance.