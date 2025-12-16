Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
Hillary Clinton hospitalized in New York City? Here's the truth behind viral news

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 05:19 am IST

Viral posts claimed Hillary Clinton was hospitalized in NYC, citing a News12 reporter, but a now-deleted X post clarified she was not admitted.

A news claiming that former First Lady Hillary Clinton has been hospitalized in New York City has gone viral on social media. The claim about Hillary Clinton being hospitalized originated with a report from New York City-based news outlet, News12 reporter, Tara Rosenblum.

Picture of Hillary Clinton, Lawyer and former United States Secretary of State attending Doha Forum in Qatar on December 7, 2025.(FACTSTORY)
However, in a now-deleted X post, Rosenblum said that she was not admitted. “Updated information on Hillary Clinton's health: We are told she is continuing her public schedule tonight and was not admitted, and is feeling fine. Described as a consultation.”

Here's the now-deleted post by reporter Tara Rosenblum.(X)
The news created panic and sparked concern over Hillary Clinton's health. However, as confirmed by the reporter in the follow-up, Clinton's visit to the medical facility on Monday was routine check up and nothing serious.

For instance, here's an X post that spread the viral news. It was viewed more than 50,000 times:

Here's another:

Hillary Clinton's Last Public Appearance

Hillary Clinton recently appeared in Doha, Qatar at the Doha Forum 2025, an international policy event held Dec. 6–8, 2025. She took part in discussions and interviews at the forum on US foreign policy and international law. Her public activity in Doha included speaking in panels and one-on-one conversations as part of the forum’s sessions.

