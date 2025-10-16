'Ball in Taliban's court': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif on permanent truce with Afghanistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that "the ball is in the Afghan Taliban's court" for a permanent ceasefire. This comes a day after a 48-hour truce was called in the wake of deadly cross-border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The main reason for the contention between the two countries is Pakistan's accusations against Afghanistan that it is a safe haven for militants(Bloomberg File)

PM Sharif also said that if Afghanistan wants to resolve the issue and address Pakistan's demands in 48 hours, “then we are ready for them.” He also reiterated that Pakistani Taliban militants should be eliminated and that Afghan territory should not be used to plot attacks.

Tensions rose between Afghanistan and Pakistan for the second time in a week on Wednesday when overnight clashes were reported, which led to the death of dozens of civilians and troops. As the fight escalates, a halt was announced with both agreeing to a 48-hour ceasefire.

Ahead of the ceasefire, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan claimed that at least 17 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the Spin Boldak region in Kandahar.

The main reason for the contention between the two countries is Pakistan's accusations against Afghanistan that it is a safe haven for militants and a terror outfit called Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says plans Pakistani assaults from Afghan soil. However, Afghanistan denies these allegations.

Pakistani officials in the northern and southern parts of the border told AFP that no violence was reportedly heard overnight, with a ceasefire still in effect. A senior security official in Peshawar said that additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to counter any potential military activity in the area.

On Friday, an exchange of fire erupted with both sides accusing each other of launching ground attacks.

Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement that the two countries would implement a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours starting 6 pm (local time) on Wednesday. It also added that the truce was requested by Kabul.

Afghan Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid said the ceasefire was due to the "insistence of the Pakistani side."