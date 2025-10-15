15 Afghan civilians, Taliban commander, 6 Pak troops killed in fresh border clashes: Reports

At least 15 Afghanistan civilians and six Pakistani paramilitary troops were killed in a fresh clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Afghan border that erupted Tuesday night, reports said on Wednesday, citing security officials. A line of cargo trucks bound for Pakistan is stranded on the Afghan side of the Torkham border crossing, which remained closed after clashes, in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan on Oct 14(AP)

While Reuters reported at least six Pakistani paramilitary soldiers were killed in a clash with militants near the Afghan border, Afghan officials told AFP news agency that 15 civilians were dead and dozens were injured in the fresh violence on the border between the two countries.

Pakistan said its army retaliated to cross-border firing by Afghanistan forces and local militants on Tuesday night.

This comes days after the two countries clashed last weekend after Afghanistan launched revenge strikes on Pakistan, responding to an attack in Afghani capital Kabul that the country blamed the latter for.

Pakistan said it responded with full force to the “unprovoked” firing in the northwestern Kurram region, killing many Taliban and damaging their forward posts and a tank, a Bloomberg report quoted state-run Pakistan Television as saying on X, citing unidentified security people.

The PTV reported that an important leader of the Pakistani Taliban, a local offshoot of the Afghan Taliban, was killed in the retaliatory attack.

Afghanistan forces killed many “invading” soldiers of Pakistan, while seizing weapons and tanks and capturing their posts, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban regime the country, said in an X post.

What happened on Pakistan-Afghanistan border last weekend

Afghanistan launched attacks on Pakistani soldiers along their shared border late Saturday, in what it called "retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul" on October 7 night.

While Afghanistan claimed its strikes killed 58 Pakistani soldiers, Pakistan said the toll was 23, adding that it managed to kill more than 200 Taliban and affiliated troops in counterfire. The border crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan were also shut on Sunday, October 12, amid tensions.

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed strong response, the Taliban said it has “other ways to handle the situation if Pakistan does not want to engage in dialogue.”

The two fighting was halted after Qatar and Saudi Arabia intervened.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, spokesman for the local information department in the Spin Boldak region, said 15 civilians were killed by mortar fire in the fresh clashes, according to AFP news agency.

The news agency said the toll was confirmed by Abdul Jan Barak, an official at the Spin Boldak district hospital, who said more than 80 women and children were injured.