Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Deadly strikes, disputed death toll, tense warnings | 5 points

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated on Sunday after Afghan security forces carried out “revenge” strikes on Pakistani soldiers and triggered return fire that led to a massive clash wherein both sides reported conflicting death tolls to claim they inflicted more damage than they suffered. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan blamed 'elements' and 'sections' in each other's countries for the clash.(Reuters, AFP and PTI)

Afghanistan, where Taliban governs, launched attacks on Pakistani soldiers along their shared border late Saturday, in what it called "retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul" on Thursday night. Follow Pakistan Afghanistan border clash LIVE updates

While Afghanistan claimed its strikes killed 58 Pakistani soldiers, Pakistan said the toll was 23 adding that it managed to kill more than 200 Taliban and affiliated troops in counterfire. The border crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan were also shut on Sunday amid tensions.

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed strong response, the Taliban said it has “other ways to handle the situation if Pakistan does not want to engage in dialogue.”

Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes | 5 points

Why did Afghanistan strike Pakistan: The strikes comes days after Afghanistan officials accused Pakistan of bombing both the capital, Kabul, and a marketplace in the eastern part of the country. Pakistan has not acknowledged any role in those incidents. Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday, "The Islamic Emirate and the people of Afghanistan will defend their land and remain resolute and committed in this defence."

Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash death toll: Casualty figures released by both sides differed. The Taliban government said on Sunday that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 were injured in the clashes, while nine Taliban forces were lost lives. The Pakistani military, meanwhile, later said 23 of its soldiers and more than 200 Taliban and affiliated troops were killed. HT.com was unable to independently verify the casualty figures.

Pakistan-Afghanistan relations: Afghanistan and Pakistan have not had very friendly relations since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021. Pakistan accuses authorities in Afghanistan of giving shelter to militants carrying out strikes on its soil, an accusation denied by the Afghan authorities. The two countries share a 2,611-kilometer border known as the Durand Line, but Afghanistan has never recognised it. Pakistan has been accusing the Taliban regime of giving shelter to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, blaming the group for a series of attacks inside the country.

What did Pakistan say: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned 'provocations' by Afghanistan, vowing 'strong' response to the attack. "There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response," AFP news agency quoted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying in a statement, accusing Taliban authorities in Afghanistan of allowing their land to be used by "terrorist elements".

What Afghanistan said: Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday that Afghanistan has other options against Pakistan if peace talks fail, alleging that “certain sections” in Islamabad want to spoil ties between both countries. While the Taliban minister did not name anyone, it appeared to be a reference to the Pakistani army. Pakistan's foreign minister also later said that he expects the Taliban government to take action against “terrorist elements and “perpetrators” that wish to derail its relations with Afghanistan, reported Reuters. Afghanistan's Taliban said the strikes were halted after Qatar and Saudi Arabia intervened for mediation.