Explosion heard in Afghanistan's Kabul; Taliban says ‘no need to worry, probe on’

Multiple explosions were heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul late Thursday night, reported several local media outlets. Confirming that an explosion sound was heard in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that it is being probed and that there was “no cause for concern”. More details about the explosion and the cause behind it are yet to be determined. (File Photo/AP)

In a post on X, Mujahid said that there was “ne need to worry”. The post loosely translates to, "The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far."

While Mujahid's post said that only one explosion was heard, a report by the Kabul Tribune cited several residents as saying that several explosions were heard near the Kabul airport.

According to a report by another local news outlet Amu, witnesses said that at least two blasts were heard in Kabul followed by the sound of an aircraft.

However, HT.com could not independently verify the details.

More details are awaited.

Taliban foreign minister visits India

The blast comes as Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Taliban's Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in India on Thursday for a week-long visit.

Welcoming Muttaqi to India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, “We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues.”

This is the first ministerial-level visit from the Taliban-led government to India since the group took control of Kabul in August 2021. The Afghan minister is expected to remain in India til October 16.