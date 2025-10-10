Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Explosion heard in Afghanistan's Kabul; Taliban says ‘no need to worry, probe on’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 01:22 am IST

According to a report by a local news outlet Amu, witnesses said that at least two blasts were heard in Kabul followed by the sound of an aircraft.

Multiple explosions were heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul late Thursday night, reported several local media outlets. Confirming that an explosion sound was heard in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that it is being probed and that there was “no cause for concern”.

More details about the explosion and the cause behind it are yet to be determined. (File Photo/AP)
More details about the explosion and the cause behind it are yet to be determined. (File Photo/AP)

In a post on X, Mujahid said that there was “ne need to worry”. The post loosely translates to, "The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far."

“The sound of an explosion was heard in Kabul. The investigation is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far, it is all well and good,” it added.

While Mujahid's post said that only one explosion was heard, a report by the Kabul Tribune cited several residents as saying that several explosions were heard near the Kabul airport.

However, more details about the explosion and the cause behind it are yet to be determined.

According to a report by another local news outlet Amu, witnesses said that at least two blasts were heard in Kabul followed by the sound of an aircraft.

However, HT.com could not independently verify the details.

More details are awaited.

Taliban foreign minister visits India

The blast comes as Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Taliban's Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in India on Thursday for a week-long visit.

Welcoming Muttaqi to India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, “We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues.”

This is the first ministerial-level visit from the Taliban-led government to India since the group took control of Kabul in August 2021. The Afghan minister is expected to remain in India til October 16.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Israel Hamas Peace Plan Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Israel Hamas Peace Plan Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Explosion heard in Afghanistan's Kabul; Taliban says ‘no need to worry, probe on’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On