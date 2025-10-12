Edit Profile
    Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: 58 Pak soldiers dead, Islamabad shuts border amid tensions

    By HT News Desk
    Updated on: Oct 12, 2025 1:05:02 PM IST

    Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live: Taliban has said 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others injured in an Afghani “revenge” strike late Saturday, an attack that comes days after Afghan officials accused Islamabad of bombing Kabul.

    File photo of Afghan refugees with their belongings waiting for deportation as they arrive in their trucks at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham
    Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: Afghan security forces launched attacks on Pakistani border posts late Saturday in what the Taliban government described as retaliation for repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace. Pakistan on Sunday said it had closed down the border crossings with Afghanistan following the escalation and exchange of fire between the two sides on Saturday night. ...Read More

    Afghanistan has said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others wounded in the overnight operations in which the Afghan forces reportedly occupied 25 Pakistan army posts.

    Earlier in the week, Afghan officials accused Pakistan of bombing both the capital, Kabul, and a marketplace in the eastern part of the country. Pakistan has not acknowledged any role in those incidents.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 12, 2025 1:03 PM IST

    Pak shuts border crossings with Afghanistan

    Pakistan on Sunday closed the borders with Afghanistan following the escalation along the border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions. Afghanistan said it killed 58 Pakistan soldiers in the attack which it termed as ‘revenge’ for bombings in Kabul early this week.

    Oct 12, 2025 12:51 PM IST

    58 Pak soldiers killed, says Taliban

    Afghanistan has said 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others wounded in overnight border operations during which the Afghan forces also occupied 25 Pakistani army posts, news agency AP reported.

    Afghanistan said the attacks on Pakistan were in retaliation to last week's bombing in Kabul.

    Oct 12, 2025 12:44 PM IST

    19 Afghan posts captured, says Pakistan

    Pakistan has occupied 19 Afghan border posts in response to Afghanistan's attack, Pakistan's state-run media says, quoting military sources.

    Oct 12, 2025 12:38 PM IST

    Pakistan PM condemns 'provocations' by Afghanistan, vows 'strong' response

    Terming Afghanistan's retaliation along the Pakistan border as “provocations”, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the act and has vowed “strong” response. Afghan state-run media said that 15 Pakistani soldiers were killed as the Afghan forces occupied three posts along the border in the southern Helmand province.

    Oct 12, 2025 12:30 PM IST

    Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: Taliban warns Pak against ‘violating territorial integrity’

    Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: In a statement early Sunday, Afghanistan’s defense ministry said its forces had carried out “retaliatory and successful operations” along the shared border.

    “If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and will deliver a strong response,” an Associated Press news agency quoted the Taliban defense ministry.

    Oct 12, 2025 12:27 PM IST

    Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: 15 Pakistani soldiers dead in Afghani ‘revenge’ strike

    Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: Afghan security forces launched attacks on Pakistani border posts late Saturday in what the Taliban government described as retaliation for repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace.

    State-run media, RTA, said the “revenge operation” had captured three Pakistani military posts, resulting in the deaths of 15 soldiers in an area bordering southern Helmand province.

    The Torkham border crossing, one of two main trade routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, did not open on Sunday at its usual time of 8 am, Associated Press reported.

