Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: 58 Pak soldiers dead, Islamabad shuts border amid tensions

File photo of Afghan refugees with their belongings waiting for deportation as they arrive in their trucks at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham

Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: Afghan security forces launched attacks on Pakistani border posts late Saturday in what the Taliban government described as retaliation for repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace. Pakistan on Sunday said it had closed down the border crossings with Afghanistan following the escalation and exchange of fire between the two sides on Saturday night. ...Read More

Afghanistan has said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others wounded in the overnight operations in which the Afghan forces reportedly occupied 25 Pakistan army posts.

Earlier in the week, Afghan officials accused Pakistan of bombing both the capital, Kabul, and a marketplace in the eastern part of the country. Pakistan has not acknowledged any role in those incidents.