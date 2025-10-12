Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: 58 Pak soldiers dead, Islamabad shuts border amid tensions
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: Afghan security forces launched attacks on Pakistani border posts late Saturday in what the Taliban government described as retaliation for repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace. Pakistan on Sunday said it had closed down the border crossings with Afghanistan following the escalation and exchange of fire between the two sides on Saturday night. ...Read More
Earlier in the week, Afghan officials accused Pakistan of bombing both the capital, Kabul, and a marketplace in the eastern part of the country. Pakistan has not acknowledged any role in those incidents.
Pak shuts border crossings with Afghanistan
58 Pak soldiers killed, says Taliban
Afghanistan said the attacks on Pakistan were in retaliation to last week's bombing in Kabul.
19 Afghan posts captured, says Pakistan
Pakistan has occupied 19 Afghan border posts in response to Afghanistan's attack, Pakistan's state-run media says, quoting military sources.
Pakistan PM condemns 'provocations' by Afghanistan, vows 'strong' response
Terming Afghanistan's retaliation along the Pakistan border as “provocations”, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the act and has vowed “strong” response. Afghan state-run media said that 15 Pakistani soldiers were killed as the Afghan forces occupied three posts along the border in the southern Helmand province.
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: Taliban warns Pak against ‘violating territorial integrity’
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: In a statement early Sunday, Afghanistan’s defense ministry said its forces had carried out “retaliatory and successful operations” along the shared border.
“If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and will deliver a strong response,” an Associated Press news agency quoted the Taliban defense ministry.
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates: 15 Pakistani soldiers dead in Afghani ‘revenge’ strike
State-run media, RTA, said the “revenge operation” had captured three Pakistani military posts, resulting in the deaths of 15 soldiers in an area bordering southern Helmand province.
The Torkham border crossing, one of two main trade routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, did not open on Sunday at its usual time of 8 am, Associated Press reported.