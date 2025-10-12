‘Pakistan played its hand badly’: Former diplomat reacts to Pak-Afghan border conflict

Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian on Sunday reacted to the clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan along their shared border in which over 65 people died, saying that Islamabad has played its hand “badly” and that its foreign policy has been a failure.
Speaking with news agency ANI, KP Fabian advised not to base the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan only on the basis of the Durand line, and highlighted Islamabad's habit of aggression. Follow LIVE updates here.
"This has happened when, maybe coincidentally, the Afghanistan Emirate Foreign Minister is in Delhi... The bad relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan cannot entirely be explained on the basis of the Durand Line... I think Pakistan played its hand badly, probably was overbearing," he told the news agency.
“The proud Afghans resisted, and now the relationship is very bad. Pakistan had carried out some strikes on Kabul, so Afghanistan has retaliated...On the whole, Pakistani policy has been, more or less, a failure...” he added.
Fabian also highlighted that Afghanistan is keen on developing relations with India, which is the case with India too, and Pakistan is naturally upset about it, according to ANI.
Pakistan-Afghanistan clash
At least 58 Pakistani soldiers and nine Afghan soldiers were killed overnight after security forces of the two countries clashed along their shared border, marking one of the deadliest confrontations in years.