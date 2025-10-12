Pakistan's Sharif vows ‘strong response’ to Afghan strikes; 58 Pak soldiers reported dead

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned 'provocations' by Afghanistan, vowing 'strong' response to the attack that reportedly killed at least 58 Pakistani soldiers. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(REUTERS)

The Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts, while 58 soldiers have been killed and 30 others injured in the strikes, Associated Press news agency reported.

The Taliban government of Afghanistan described as retaliation for repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace. Follow Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash live updates

"There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response," AFP news agency quoted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying in a statement, accusing Taliban authorities in Afghanistan of allowing their land to be used by "terrorist elements".

While Afghanistan said at least 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed, there was no immediate confirmation from Islamabad.

This comes days after Afghanistan officials accused Pakistan of bombing both the capital, Kabul, and a marketplace in the eastern part of the country. Pakistan has not acknowledged any role in those incidents.

Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul on Sunday that the situation on all official borders and de facto lines of Afghanistan is under complete control, and illegal activities have been largely prevented.

The Taliban government’s defense ministry said after the strikes that if the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, its armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and

“deliver a strong response”.

Initially, the Torkham border crossing, one of two main trade routes between the two countries, remained shut. Later on Sunday, Pakistan closed border crossings entirely with Afghanistan, according to a Reuters report, which cited Pakistani officials.