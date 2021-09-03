Taliban to rely on funding from China, says spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

woAmid widespread hunger and fears of economic collapse in Afghanistan, Taliban leadership is hoping to rely on financial help from China, now that the foreign troops have left the country and the group has taken over. In an interview published in an Italian newspaper on Thursday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the group looks at China as the "most important partner" and will primarily be relying on financing from China.

"China represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country," La Repubblica quoted Mujahid as saying.

Mujahid also said that 'One Belt One Road', an infrastructure initiative by China to open trade routes, is "held in high regard by the Taliban." There are "rich copper mines in the country, which, thanks to the Chinese, can be put back into operation and modernised. In addition, China is our pass to markets all over the world," said Mujahid in the interview.

Mujahid also confirmed that women will be allowed to continue studying at universities in future. He said women would be able to work as nurses, in the police or as assistants in ministries, but ruled out that there would be female ministers in the new government.

Afghanistan plunged into turmoil after the United States and its Nato allies withdrew forces from the country, ending a two-decade-long war. Subsequently, the Taliban seized power and took over the capital city of Kabul as the US-supported government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

Following the chaotic departure of foreign troops, mainly from the United States, western nations have severely restricted their aid payments, prompting fears of a major humanitarian crisis.

Earlier this week, United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres warned of a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan as he urged countries to provide emergency funding. Guterres also expressed his "grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country," adding that basic services threatened to collapse "completely" in the war-torn country.

